Oklahoma Girl Selling Lemonade Gets Enough Money to Buy Tickets for Universal Studios

Lemonade stands are a great way for kids to learn how to start a small business. Looks like one girl has a successful business on her hands.

Up in Tulsa, Declyn Beals has been working hard to help make her trip to Florida a little better. Declyn's family has had a trip to Florida planned for awhile, but sadly a trip to Universal Studios is not in the budget. Declyn is a massive Harry Potter fan and wants to go to the Wizarding World at the park.

Decylyn asked her mom how much tickets for the park would cost and she would need to raise $1733. Decyln started a lemonade stand in front of her house selling cups for fifty cents a piece. Over the past couple of weeks, Decylyn was able to raise $2,000. Officers with the Tulsa Police Riverside Division made several stops and donations over the past few weeks.

Decylyn's mom Kelli says she’s been battling a rare disease, and she recently underwent surgery. She says, “The budget was just a little too tight, when you can’t pick up any extra shifts to work.” She has been shocked at the amount of support her daughter's lemonade stand has received.

If you would like to help out the family's trip, you can make a donation to their cashapp at $kbeals0821. By the way, the Harry Potter World at Universal Studios is cool, but the Simpsons area was my favorite part of the trip. Grab a Duff beer and a Krusty Burger for a perfect trip.

