Oklahoma Man on Motorcycle Wrecks after Leading Police on a Wild Chase

A man on a motorcycle led sheriffs in Oklahoma City on a crazy chase that didn’t end well for him.

KFOR is reporting that the chase began when Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials attempted to serve a warrant to 28-year-old Blake McCloskey on Wednesday (April 27).

McCloskey wasn’t home when police first arrived to serve the warrant at a home near S.W. 23rd and Western Ave, but he pulled up on the motorcycle shortly after while the warrants team was talking with neighbors.

Get our free mobile app

He sped off as soon as he saw the officers, driving recklessly, according to Sheriff Tommie Johnson III:

When he saw our team, he sped off, running stop signs and endangering the public trying to get away. McCloskey rode the bike on the railroad tracks trying to get away but crashed when he hit a railroad crossing.

After taking a nosedive over the handlebars of the motorcycle, McCloskey was amazingly able to jump up and run and hide in a culvert. Officials were able to locate him in the culvert a short while later thanks to the Channel 4 helicopter relaying information to them from above the scene.

Even though the crash looked pretty brutal, he was only treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before being transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

It turned out that the motorcycle McCloskey was riding was stolen. He is now facing a ton of charges including endangering others while eluding police officers, two counts of receiving, possessing, concealing a stolen vehicle, and carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 22, 2022

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 15, 2022