Oklahoma Tribe Wants Jeep to Stop Using Cherokee Name

We have seen a lot of changes in sports the past few years with the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Baseball Team. Looks like more changes are wanted by the Cherokee Tribe out of Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

When you think of a Jeep? What do you picture in your head? Me personally, I picture a Grand Cherokee. Mainly because that is the car my mom had growing up. Seriously, she has had four cars in my lifetime and all of them have been Grand Cherokees. Well mom, looks like you may have to get a new car. Well, maybe your car will have a new name.

Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. recently had a statement in Car and Driver magazine. He believes corporations and sports teams should stop using Native American names, images and mascots as nicknames or on their products. "I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car," Hoskin said.

"The best way to honor us is to learn about our sovereign government, our role in this country, our history, culture and language and have meaningful dialogue with federally recognized tribes on cultural appropriateness," Hoskin said.

Kristin Starnes, a spokeswoman for Jeep’s parent company, Amsterdam-based Stellantis, said in a statement that the vehicle name was carefully selected "and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride." The company has not said anything about possibly changing the name, but who knows what the future holds for Cherokee brand with Jeep.