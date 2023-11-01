Did You Know This Small Oklahoma Town Was Bombed During World War 2?

The only city in the continental United States to be bombed during World War 2, was in Oklahoma?!

A Not So Fun Fact About World War 2

When you think of America being bombed during World War 2, Pearl Harbor in Hawaii comes to mind. That was when America officially entered World War 2. Technically America was sending supplies to its allies as early September 1940, but after Pearl Harbor was bombed. America fully entered the war, but did you know an Oklahoma City was bombed?

July 5th, 1943: Boise City, Oklahoma

Yes, Oklahoma is home to the only bomb dropped on continental US soil. Who did this, Germany, Japan, Italy? Nope, we accidentally bombed ourselves. The day after America's birthday, some folks might have thought some last minute fireworks were going off, but no. Literal bombs were being dropped on their city.

Technically, Texas Bombed Oklahoma

Yes a crew out of Dalhart, Texas was doing a night mission. They were set to do a practice bombing mission over Conlen, Texas. They were supposed to hit a set of lights in Conlen to practice the drop, but missed their target. BY 43 MILES! The lights they hit were just lights on a Boise City courthouse. Since it was a night mission, no one was in the square and nobody was killed. The bombs were mostly sand, but still had some explosive material in them to cause some damage if someone was in the area.

The Town "Honors" This Historic Day

Plaques are setup where the bombs were dropped in the town. You would think the town would be pretty pissed at the military for the bombing, but the mayor at the time said our military needs our support now more than ever. They actually saw an increase in war bonds sold locally.

That Weird Stretch in Oklahoma

Yeah, everyone wants to know what is going on in that part of Oklahoma. Well that is where Boise City is located and that is where we accidentally dropped bombs on ourselves during World War 2.

