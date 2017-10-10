Oklahoma’s IDs About To Become Non-Compliant

With the U.S. Department of Homeland Securities resources already drawn tight due to recent natural disasters in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, an extension granted to the state of Oklahoma by Homeland Security to get the state's ID's up to national standards could quite easily pass it's deadline Tuesday. The state's temporary extension was granted in June, and would have given the state until January to bring driver's license and state ID security into compliance with the REAL ID Act.

The extension was granted by Homeland Security after the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill in February calling to bring the state into compliance with federal standards. The bill called for a two-tiered system that gives state residents the option as to paying extra for a state-issued driver's license or ID Card with special features. Among the features that would be optional would be access to military installations and federal buildings. These features also include the ability to board air commercial aircraft; as of January, 2018, Oklahoma ID's will no longer be considered acceptable forms of ID by airlines and TSA.

State Public Safety Commissioner Michael C. Thompson has previously stated that it could take as long as two years to bring the state completely into federal compliance with REAL ID Act standards. The Department has requested a one-year extension from Homeland Security, and is hoping their request is addressed prior to end of day today. The department's plan is to apparently request one-year extensions every October until the state is in compliance. October is the only time that DHS addresses extension requests.