A Food Challenge I Was Planning on Doing Just Killed a Kid, Should I Still Do It?

Me and my dumb ideas could get me killed on Sunday.

Teenager Dies From One Chip Challenge

In case you had not heard, a fourteen-year-old in Massachusetts died on Friday from doing the Paqui One Chip Challenge. In case you're unaware of this challenge it is a single tortilla chip covered in spices. You try to see how long you can last without eating or drinking anything. Paqui says you're an 'Apex Predator' if you can last an hour.

How Did the Teen Die?

Apparently on Friday at lunch, a bunch of this kid's classmates were doing the challenge. 14-year-old Harris Wolobah complained of a stomach ache and went to the nurse's office the rest of the school day to rest. His mother was aware of what happened, but when she came to pick him up he was acting normal. Later in the afternoon, his brother found him passed out when he was going to go to basketball tryouts. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police Currently Investigating

Obviously a full autopsy will be done on the teenager, but the family has no idea what else could have done this to their child. I did not know this until today, but the National Poison Control website has full page dedicated to the Paqui one chip challenge. They say this:

People who eat capsaicin-containing products, including tortilla chips featured in the Paqui One Chip Challenge, often experience mouth irritation, pain, or burning, along with intestinal discomfort. Capsaicin consumption can also cause more serious health problems, including chest pain, heart palpitations, and even heart attacks. Consumption of larger amounts of capsaicin can also cause repeated vomiting that can lead to life-threatening esophageal damage. Because of this, people should use caution when consuming foods or products that contain capsaicin.

I Will Be Going Live on Sunday to Do The One Chip Challenge

So the chip was actually purchased awhile ago and I said I would do it before the Dallas Cowboys first game of the season. I am thinking around 6PM on Sunday I will try this. I will go live on the 106.3 the Buzz Instagram page and try this thing. I am trying to go ten minutes without eating or drinking anything. If I die...well what a way to go. I don't think it will be hotter than these wings I ate once in Santa Clara, those nearly killed me. Watch that below.

Hellfire Challenge!

^That is the hottest thing I have ever eaten in my life. If this chip is worse than that. God rest my soul.

