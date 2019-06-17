Operation Thank A Veteran Gives You a Chance to Say Thanks

Presbyterian Manor’s 8th Annual Operation Thank a Veteran is underway. They’d like to invite everyone to visit online at https://www.presmanor.org/operation-thank-a-veteran/, choose a card for an older adult veteran and type a brief personal note to thank them for their service to our country. It’s absolutely free for you to do so!

Presbyterian Manor staff will print the card and deliver it on July 3rd to one of their senior adult residents who served in the armed forces. Their goal is 300 cards, so let’s make this happen. You have until June 30th to choose and fill out your card. Let’s let these veterans know how proud we are of their service and how much we appreciate their sacrifice.