Outdoor Movie Coming to the Downtown Farmer’s Market Saturday

We may not have a drive in movie theater in Wichita Falls, but we can still an outdoor movie this weekend.

If you have kids and need something to do, you need to check out Crashworks awesome event in downtown Wichita Falls this Saturday. They will be taking over the Farmer's Market and showing the movie “Abominable”.

"After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain."

With it being a Crashworks event, your kids are not just going to watch a movie. Crashworks in downtown Wichita Falls is all about creating. So your kids will also design a snowball launcher that night. For $15 your family gets four bags of popcorn, four hot chocolates, 2 snowball launcher kits, and $5 code you can use later at Crashworks.

Additional snowball launcher kits are $5. Additional popcorn and hot chocolate are just $1. If you are already a Crashworks member, you can get in free this Saturday for the event. If you want to buy tickets or get more info on Crashworks, you can hit them up on their website.

Getting out of the house right now for an outdoor movie sounds like an awesome Saturday night plan in Wichita Falls. The movie kicks off at six this Saturday.