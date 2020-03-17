P.E.T.S. Still Open For Business Just in a Slightly Different Way

Just because there's a worldwide pandemic going on doesn't mean we can ignore the health of our pets, and many of us rely on P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic to do that at a discounted cost. It's nice to know that with everything else going on in the world, the Wichita Falls P.E.T.S. Clinic is still open for business. They're just doing things a little bit differently.

In an effort to minimize our exposure to COVID-19 they're limiting the number of pet owners that can be in the lobby at any given time. When you get there, leave your pet in your vehicle and check in at the desk, then you can rejoin your pet and wait for P.E.T.S. to call or text you that you're up next. If there's any paperwork to be filled out you can do that while you wait in our car, or access it online and have it ready when you get there.

Of course if you're sick, stay home. They'll turn you away if you're coughing, even if it's just allergies.