Locals Suspect Bigfoot Is Living Somewhere In Palo Duro Canyon in the Texas Panhandle

There's a common spot for sighting bigfoot in the Texas Panhandle, Palo Duro Canyon near Amarillo.

If you aren't familiar with Palo Duro Canyon, it's the second biggest canyon of all the canyons in the United States. It is second only to that canyon with the most self-important name of all canyons; the Grand Canyon.

Palo Duro Canyon is home to the only BigFoot sighting in Randall County, Texas.

The Legend Of The Palo Duro Canyon BigFoot

It was a cool October night in the Texas panhandle when the sighting happened. The date was October 21, 2006. The time, was 1 AM. It was the night before the Palo Duro Trail Run.

A camper was heading to the public restroom when they heard noises coming from the bushes.

Seeing as how it was the dead of night, the camper pointed their flashlight toward the noises to see what could possibly be the culprit.

You know how some people say ignorance is bliss? I'm sure that thought crossed that camper's mind as their light fell on a giant beast. The beast let out a sound unlike anything ever heard as it turned and disappeared into the trees.

According to legend, the beast was 7 to 8 feet tall and covered in hair from toe to tip.

The only sound heard the rest of the night was howling from a restless band of coyotes in the distance.

The Report at BFRO

An actual report was made with the BigFoot Researchers Organization on October 17, 2007. In the report, the witness characterizes the beast as "Chewbacca-like."

I know, I giggled too.

Interestingly enough, the report is dated almost a year to the day that the incident took place. Also, the report states that the witness asked around and found three other people who had seen the same thing.

I did some digging. Oct 21, 2006 was a night when the temperatures wouldn't have been too bad for camping. The weather source I used had the temperature at 1 AM as in the 50s.

Also, I did find the sign up page for the Palo Duro Trail Run for Oct 21, 2006.

My first thought is that this happened 10 days away from Halloween. Perhaps it was someone in a costume. The sound the beast made could have been a startled scream from the person in the costume, warped by a mask.

Is it a stretch? Possibly. However, I have been watching a lot of Scooby Doo recently, so I feel like I have a grasp on these types of mysteries.

If you would like to see the report for yourself, you can follow this link.