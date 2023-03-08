North Texas Getting ANOTHER Theme Park for Little Kids in 2024

Is North Texas slowly turning into a theme park capital in America?

If you have little kids in your life, big things are coming to North Texas for you to do. We learned at the start of 2023, that Universal Studios is opening up a theme park in Frisco. No word on when that will be opening, but the park is aimed at kids under the age of ten. Before that park even opens, ANOTHER theme park is opening this time in North Richland Hills. Which is right in between Fort Worth and Arlington, Texas.

Peppa Pig Theme Park Coming in 2024

So it looks like a second Peppa Pig Theme Park will be opening up in North America. The first is over in Florida right in between Tampa and Orlando. The plans are to open the park in early 2024. Although no official details have been announced yet, many assume it will have similar rides to the one in Florida, you can check out a video on those above.

Peppa Pig Theme Park Show

The park is aimed at preschool aged children. The park also has several shows involving the characters from Peppa Pig, including a treasure hunt and a dancing show. Once again, we're assuming this North Richland Hills park will have this stuff as well.

Peppa Pig Theme Park Diner

Looks like the park also has a food option called Miss Rabbit's Diner. The food looks like basic theme park food, but the milk shakes look really good. Now this theme park in Florida is also attached to a Legoland, could that potentially be coming to North Texas as well? We will have to wait and see. We currently have a Legoland Discovery Center in Grapevine, Texas. That is not the same as a Legoland theme park.

Although I don't think I will ever go to any of these parks myself, it is cool that more stuff like this is opening up in North Texas. It's nice you don't have to buy a plane ticket to go check out this stuff if you have a kid that is interested.

