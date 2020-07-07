Petition Calls for Fort Hood to be Closed

An online petition calling for the closure of Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas is making the rounds online.

The petition, addressed to President Donald Trump and members of Congress, claims the base mishandled the disappearance of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen and is hiding details from the public:

"Vanessa Guillen was a soldier in Fort Hood, she was sexually harassed by one of the Sargents in the base. She went missing from the military base for more than two months before her remains were found. The military base believed there was foul play in her case but lied about essential details since the beginning. The case was not taken seriously until Vanessa’s mother went viral on the internet and then got the case to the news. Many other women soldiers have come forward about being sexually harassed and sexually assaulted and not taken seriously when they report the incidents."

The petition has more than 695,000 signatures as of 9:30 am today.

Guillen went missing on April 22. Her remains were discovered on Tuesday, June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County.

The suspect in her disappearance, 20-year-old Aaron David Robinson, shot and killed himself as authorities were closing in on him.

Cecily Aguilar allegedly helped Robinson dispose of Guillen’s body. She was arrested and charged with one federal count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.