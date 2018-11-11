Fort Hood Soldier Dies in Accident

KWTX's Brandon Hamilton reported that a Fort Hood soldier was killed in a vehicle accident on post Thursday afternoon.

There weren't many details on the accident after it was reported, but officials at Fort Hood confirmed the death of the solider. Reports of Fort Hood officials said, that the accident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials did not express whether the vehicle accident occurred in a personal vehicle or a military vehicle, Also, the soldier's identity has not been released to the public at this present time.