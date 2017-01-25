Photos of Texas Rangers Visit to Wichita Falls and Sheppard Air Force Base
Some of the Texas Rangers were in town and if you couldn't make it out. Here is what you missed.
Yesterday I informed you of the Texas Rangers signing autographs at Academy on Lawrence Road. Once again, sorry for the late notice. I let you guys know as soon as I found out myself. Looks like those Texas Rangers also made a stop at Sheppard Air Force Base and got a little tour.
Also looked like a good turnout for the autograph session at Academy. This was a part of the Texas Rangers winter caravan tour. They do this every year and next time I will try to let you know a little sooner than the day of the event. By the way, can baseball season hurry up and get here?
