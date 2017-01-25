Some of the Texas Rangers were in town and if you couldn't make it out. Here is what you missed.

Yesterday I informed you of the Texas Rangers signing autographs at Academy on Lawrence Road. Once again, sorry for the late notice. I let you guys know as soon as I found out myself. Looks like those Texas Rangers also made a stop at Sheppard Air Force Base and got a little tour.

Also looked like a good turnout for the autograph session at Academy. This was a part of the Texas Rangers winter caravan tour. They do this every year and next time I will try to let you know a little sooner than the day of the event. By the way, can baseball season hurry up and get here?