POV Video Of What It’s Like When Dallas Cowboys Fans With Standing Room Tickets Rush The Stadium

I love going to Cowboy games, but this is where I have to draw the line.

I’ve been to many of their games over the years going back to when they played at Texas Stadium. And when I heard they were offering standing room only passes at the new stadium when it first opened, it was a hard pass for me.

I want assigned seats. Period.

The thought of having to fight my way through other fans to get a spot where I can actually see the game is not in the least bit appealing to me.

And even if you do beat the initial rush to get one of the best standing room only spots, you’re screwed if you have to go to the bathroom. It’s right to the back of the crowd after you finish your business.

So, I can’t help but wonder how things turned out for the folks in the video below. They certainly secured a good spot initially, the question is whether or not they were able to enjoy that vantage point for the entire game.

