ADDITION TO STORY, 9:09pm, October 3, 2020

Saturday evening, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to speak to the American people, and the world.

The 45th President is current receiving treatment for Coronavirus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD.

In the four minute-long video President Trump addresses his current condition and the condition of First Lady Melania Trump, who is also infected with Coronavirus.

In addition, he addressed why he left the White House to receive treatment at Walter Reed. "I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now, we're working hard to get me all the way back — I have to be back because we still have to make America great again," he said in the video.

"I think I'll be back soon." he said. "The therapeutics, which I'm taking right now ... they look like they're miracles coming down from God."

The president also said he is thankful for the support he has received from the American people.

President Trump is expected to remain at Walter Reed for at least another few days.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence continues to meet with government officials days before he is set to debate Senator Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City.