Lookie here, we got us a sore loser.

Get our free mobile app

The scene in the video at the bottom of this article looks like it could have played out on WWE Smackdown.

Heel Turn

When a good guy does something heinous to another good guy, sometimes his tag-team partner, that's known in pro wrestling as a "heel turn," and that's precisely what went down in a wrestling tournament in Allen, Tx.

As the video opens, we see the wrestler on the right, wearing red, seemingly stretching. Another girl in black wrestling gear is standing in the circle waiting for Stretchy to finish and continue the match.

Exchanging Pleasantries

As they square up to resume wrassling, the gal in red extends her arm in what appears to be a nice, sweet, sportsmanlike gesture, inviting her opponent to shake her hand. Her opponent seems unsure at first, then slowly reaches up, clasps their hands, and accepts the shake. What a tender moment. These two will probably be friends forever.

via GIPHY

Pow, right in the kisser!

Then, right when you start to think everything is right in the world, Red cocks back her fist and slugs the unsuspecting babyface right in the kisser.

via GIPHY

Shake it off

Let me tell you, that girl took that punch like a champ and didn't even get knocked off of her feet. I haven't seen someone eat a punch like that since Rougned Odor punched Jose Bautista.

Check out the video for yourself below.

2022's Top 10 Bars in Wichita Falls According to Yelp If bellying up to the bar is your thing, here's the list of places you need to hit up in 2022.

Highest Rated Outdoor Dining in Wichita Falls Want to sit outside and enjoy a nice day in Wichita Falls? According to Yelp, this is the top ten highest rated outdoor dining experiences in Wichita Falls.