Angry Dad Tackles Son’s Wrestling Opponent During Match

A wrestler’s father took matters into his own hands when his son’s opponent used an illegal move.

According to the video’s description, Barry Lee Jones was arrested and charged with simple assault and disorderly on Saturday after he tackled a high school wrestler mid-match.

While I certainly wouldn’t advise assaulting a teenager (or anyone, for that matter), I can’t blame the dad for being pissed after watching someone pull a move on his son that could potentially kill or paralyze him.