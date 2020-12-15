Punishments Handed Out to Texas Football Player Who Tackled Ref

Looks like the UIL has come down with their punishments for a senior that tackled a ref after he was thrown out of a playoff game.

Just in case you missed this story from about a week ago. Edinburg High School and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School were in a playoff game. Edinburg High School’s Emmanuel Duron was penalized during the game and he was also ejected. After the ref threw him out of the game, Duron rushed the field and tackled the ref.

The ref was treated for concussion like symptoms after the hit. The team would go onto win the game, but they would be removed from the playoffs after the actions of Duron. Some were thinking this was the punishment, but the University Interscholastic League came down with more yesterday.

Emmanuel Duron is suspended from future UIL-sanctioned activities. No word on what other sports Duron plays, but he's a graduating senior this year. The entire high school is on a 2 year probation. Edinburg Head Football Coach JJ Leija was placed on probation for the remainder of the year and 2021-2022 school year and will also have a public reprimand on his UIL record.

"I'd like to say I'm sorry for what happened to my coaches and to my family and to the UIL," Duron told the University Interscholastic League's state executive committee at a hearing Monday. Duron's attorney said his client wouldn't make any further comments.

Kinda shocked he didn't apologize to the ref, you know the guy you blindsided. That would have been nice.