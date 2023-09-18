Shots Fired During Texas Youth Football Game Over the Weekend

Imagine getting this upset during a football game amongst five-year-olds.

Let's head over to Fort Bend County in Texas. Look like the local Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an altercation in the parking lot between two parents. It's looks like some words were exchanged and someone became so enraged they pulled out a gun.

This is a League for Five-Year-Olds to Twelve-Year-Olds

The Fort Bend Youth Football League is currently compromised of thirteen teams. On Saturday, the shooting happened at the Harlem Road Park Field. Taking a look at the league's schedule. This would be a game between the Sugar Land Cowboys and the Southwest Broncos. Looks like once shots were fired, a man was grazed by a bullet. Punches began being thrown during the shooting which lead to a juvenile being assaulted in the process as well.

Fort Bend Youth Football League Statement on Shooting

"We want to extend our sincerest apologies to the families of the Sugarland Cowboys and Southwest Broncos organizations who were victims of bad behavior by a few adults. Unfortunately, parents and volunteers cannot behave in a manner suitable for a youth sports activity. The children in this league go to practice three nights a week to showcase what they have practiced every Saturday. As parents and spectators our job is to cheer for them positively. Today's incident should never have happened at a youth sporting event.

Today, we had parents get into several altercations, resulting in one parent pulling a gun and firing shots. This behavior is never acceptable. Guns and physical altercations are forbidden at all FBYFL events. FBYFL and local authorities will take the appropriate measures to remove all associated with today's incident.

FBYFL does not condone fighting by anyone and handguns are never to be allowed at any FBYFL event. Parents sign a code of conduct upon registering any child, and FBYFL makes everyone aware of our gun policy, in which we hold parents and guests to this contractual agreement. FBYFL works hard to prevent incidents such as this. Each field must have a licensed peace officer at every game or event. We put rules and policies in place with severe punishments and fines to deter such behavior.

We pray that everyone is okay from today's incident.

As this is still an active investigation, FBYFL will not be putting out any additional statements until the local authorities have gathered all the information and we have access to the full report."

Friendly reminder to parents. At this point in your child's sports career, it should be about learning the game and having fun. Imagine getting so upset at someone who isn't even a teenager not converting a first down. Parents, don't ever make your child's sporting event about you. Cheer them on and get them home safe. That is your job on game day.

