Watch: Rare Kangaroo Sighting in the Wild in South Texas

Here’s something you don’t see every day. In fact, it’s something I’m never seen before in my life.

Earlier today, I came across a video of a kangaroo that was spotted in South Texas. At first, I didn’t believe it was actually filmed in Texas. I figured it was just some sort of hoax.

But upon further review, I don’t believe it’s a hoax.

I also don’t believe that there are wild kangaroos in Texas. As many people commenting on the video pointed out, Texas does allow people to own exotic animals.

So, the most likely explanation is that it merely got away from its home and got lost. It may have belonged to a private citizen or maybe a zoo. Only the person responsible for the kangaroo knows the answer to that question.

One thing I do know is that you will want to keep your distance from it if you happen to come upon one in the wild. While kangaroo attacks are rare, they do occur and they can result in serious injuries or even death, according to the University of Melbourne.

Got it, mate?

