One Flamingo Who Escaped From A Kansas Zoo 15 Years Ago Is Found In Texas

Here’s a bird that’s traveled quite a long distance from home. Officials here in Texas have found a pink flamingo that escaped from a zoo in Kansas over 15 years ago.

Back in June of 2005, a nasty thunderstorm hit the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. Prior to the storm’s arrival, the zoo had acquired 39 African flamingos. During the course of the storm two of the 39 birds, decided to make a break for it and escape to freedom. Zoo employees had not clipped the flamingos’ wings, since the birds had just recently arrived before the storm hit. If the bird’s wings were clipped, then they would not have been able to escape from the zoo.

A couple of weeks ago, an environmental activist down in Port Lavaca, Texas discovered the pink flamingo, and filmed it on video. After reviewing the video, officials were able to identify it’s leg band which said No. 492. They were then able to confirm that this is one of the African pink flamingos who escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas.

Since escaping the Sedgwick County Zoo over 15 years ago, this particular flamingo has also been seen in both Wisconsin, and Louisiana. In fact, this particular flamingo has been to the Lone Star State before, although it has been a couple of years since his last visit. Unfortunately, the second bird who escaped hasn’t been seen since he departed the zoo. It is unknown if the other flamingo is still alive or not.

Even though one of the two escaped flamingos has been found, the Sedgwick County Zoo will not attempt to retrieve it. According to zoo officials, there is no way to reacquire the bird without disturbing other wildlife surrounding the bird.

