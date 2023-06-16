Recording Academy Announces New ‘Only Human’ Rules, Reduces Nominees for Main Categories

The Recording Academy has announced a new set of rules for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

On June 16, the organization announced its forthcoming "only human" criteria with regard to winner eligibility.

According to Deadline, in an effort to address the influx of AI-created music, the Recording Academy announced that "only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award."

According to the Recording Academy, any musical work that contains no human authorship will not be able to be nominated in any of the categories. However, music that contains some AI will remain eligible as long as the human authorship is “meaningful” and significant.

The Recording Academy also announced that the number of nominees for the four major categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist — will be reduced from 10 nominees to 8 nominees per category.

The rule changes come after the Recording Academy announced that they would be adding three new categories to the ceremony next year, including

On the list to be added are: Best African Music Performance, Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Alternative Jazz Album.

Next year's ceremony will present 94 awards total.

Adele, Harry Styles and Beyonce all took home major trophies in 2022.