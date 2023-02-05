As expected, the 2023 Grammys red carpet delivered some show-stopping looks.

Stars such as Lizzo, who donned an ornate floral number with a hooded cape, walked the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday night (Feb. 5).

See photos from the 2023 Grammys red carpet below!

Beyoncé leads the pack this year with nine nominations, while Kendrick Lamar is nominated for eight awards. Adele and Brandi Carlile have seven each.

The Recording Academy added six new categories for 2023, bringing the total to 91 categories.

The new categories this year include: Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical), Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Best Song for Social Change, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.