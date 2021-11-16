Reese’s Made a Pie-Size Cup for Thanksgiving and It Sold Out Fast

This was shaping up to be the best Thanksgiving ever.

Yes, it will be awesome to gather with members of the family who I haven’t seen in a while. And yes, I’m looking forward to eating myself into a food coma. And yes, I’m ready for a day full of football and cold beer.

But here’s the thing – I do all of the aforementioned every year. But this year was going to be different.

Because this was going to be the year that I would get to dig into the biggest incarnation of my all-time favorite candy, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Earlier today, I saw that Reese’s had rolled out their largest peanut butter cup ever. It’s a 9-inch cup that you eat like a pie, right on time for Thanksgiving. So of course, I immediately googled it and found the link to order my very own.

Never mind the fact that the cup/pie costs $44.99. That’s a small price to pay for the pleasure of digging into a Reese’s Cup that’s bigger than my head.

The problem is that only made 3,000 of them and they sold out immediately, leaving yours truly wondering just what might have been.

I realize it’s probably a little too late to make another run of them, but if the folks at Hershey’s could find it in their heart to do so, I would be forever grateful to them.

But with that being said, maybe make a few more next year. I’ll be the first in line for one.

