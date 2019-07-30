Report: Congressman Mike Conaway to Retire

The West Texas rumor mill was running into overdrive on Tuesday once Congressman Mike Conaway (R-Midland) announced a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Tuesday night, during the Democratic presidential debate, POLITICO's Jake Sherman reported that Congressman Conaway will retire from Congress and not run for re-election in 2020.

Congressman Conaway is currently the Republican's Ranking Member on the House Agriculture Committee. He previously served as the Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee through the end of 2018. He is also currently on the House Armed Services Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Conaway was first elected to Congress in 2004 to represent Texas' 11th Congressional District. He had a failed run against Randy Neugebauer in 2003 for Texas' 19th Congressional District to replace Rep. Larry Combest (R-Lubbock) in a special election.

Texas' 11th Congressional District includes the cities of Midland, Odessa, Andrews, San Angelo, and parts of the Big Country, Hill Country, western Metroplex and Dawson County in the South Plains.