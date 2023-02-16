Residents in South Texas Spot Fireball in Sky and Hear ‘Earth Shake’

This is starting to become a regular occurrence.

Just last month, there were two different meteor sightings in this part of the country. On the night of January 10, many people in Texas and Oklahoma reported seeing a giant fireball in the sky. That was followed by another sighting in Northeastern Oklahoma on January 20. That fireball brought a sonic boom with it.

And now we have yet another meteor sighting in our neck of the woods.

On Wednesday afternoon (February 15), residents in the Rio Grande Valley reported seeing a fireball streak across the sky followed by a loud boom. It’s not clear as of this posting whether or not the boom was a sonic boom or the result of the meteor making impact. KSAT reports hundreds of residents in Mission reported that they had “heard the earth shake” just before 6 pm.

Judging by some of the posts I’ve seen on social media, I’m not the only person who finds all of these recent meteor sightings to be strange. I don’t recall another time when they were occurring so frequently.

Not that I’m freaking out or anything. I’m sure there’s a logical explanation as to why all these fireballs are streaking across the sky. I just wish someone would share it with me.

This clip here captures the loud boom that accompanied the meteor.

