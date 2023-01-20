Giant Fireball in Oklahoma Sky Brings a Sonic Boom With It
There sure have been a lot of fireballs in the sky here lately.
Just last week, a giant fireball was seen streaking across the sky in Texas and Oklahoma. As is usually the case, the fireball was a meteor that landed harmlessly in a field in Central Texas.
And now we have yet another fireball sighting. Folks in northeastern Oklahoma reported seeing the fireball at around 3:30 am on Friday morning, according to KTUL.
However, this time around, the fireball caused a sonic boom (as if seeing a giant ball of fire streaking through the sky isn’t frightening enough). No need to worry, though. It’s suspected that the fireball was actually a meteor and not some sort of alien aircraft entering the earth’s atmosphere.
All kidding aside, even though the fireball hasn’t been confirmed as a meteor as of this posting, it’s most likely a part of the annual Gamma-Ursae Minorid meteor shower. The shower has been active since January 15 and is expected to last until January 25, according to Space.com.
So, there’s a good chance we haven’t seen the last of these fireballs here in the near future. I’m not gonna lie, though. I’ll probably still freak out a bit if I happen to witness one myself…especially if that thing is accompanied by a sonic boom.
And in case you’re wondering, yes, I’ve watched a whole hell of a lot of apocalypse movies in my life. I guess you could say I’m a glutton for punishment.