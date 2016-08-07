Two world records in swimming fell in the first full day of competition at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, Brazil on Saturday. The United States won five medals on the day, but the U.S. swimming team failed to win gold on the first day of Olympic competition for the first time since the Atlanta Games in 1996.

U.S. Wins First Gold

Getty Images

American Virginia Thrasher won the first gold of the Rio Games in the women's 10-meter air rifle. The 19 year-old sharpshooter from Springfield, Va. bested silver medalist Du Li and bronze winner Yi Siling, both of China.

Records Fall in the Pool

Getty Images

Australia’s women’s 4x100-meter relay team of Emma McKeon, Brittany Elmslie and sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell won their event in a world record time of 3:30.65, besting the American team anchored by medal favorite Katie Ledecky. The Canadian team won the bronze medal.

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu won the 400-meter individual medley in 4 minutes 26.36 seconds and broke the world record of 4:28.43. American Maya DiRado claimed the silver medal, with Mireia Belmonte of Spain taking the bronze.

Australia's Mack Horton won the 400-meter freestyle to give the Aussies a tie with Hungary atop the gold medal count at the end of Day 1.

U.S. swimming’s Chase Kalisz won silver in the men’s 400-meter individual medley. Japan’s Kosuke Hagino grabbed the gold, with teammate Daiya Seto taking bronze.

U.S. Teams Fare Well

Getty Images

The United States women’s soccer team edged France, 1-0, on Carli Lloyd’s goal. U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo was flawless in net. The U.S. women's volleyball team defeated Puerto Rico in straight sets, and the U.S. women’s field hockey team upset No. 2 Argentina, 2-1.

The United States women’s rugby team split its two games, losing to Fiji and beating Colombia.

The U.S. men’s basketball team got 25 points from Kevin Durant while routing China, 119-62. DeMarcus Cousins added 17 points and Paul George tallied 15 for the Americans, who are heavily favored to win the gold. Again.

The U.S. men’s archery team of Brady Ellison, Jacob Linde-Kaminski and Zach Garrett took a silver medal, losing to South Korea in the final. Australia took the bronze.

The U.S. men’s gymnastics team finished second to China after the preliminary gymnastics qualifications on Saturday. Russia placed third.

Not Every Moment Was Golden

Getty Images

• Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens eliminated former gold medalist Venus Williams of the U.S. in the first round of the women’s tennis singles.

• Serbian rowers Milos Vasic and Nenad Benik capsized during a heat competition on Saturday. The already suspicious waters of the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon were choppy for all the competitors.

• French gymnast Samir Ait Said gruesomely broke his leg on a vault during the men’s gymnastics competition.

Medal Leaders

Getty Images

China, Japan and the United States each won five medals on Saturday. Australia and Hungary each won two golds.

China: 5 | 0 gold; 2 silver; 3 bronze

Japan: 5 | 1 gold; 0 silver; 4 bronze

United States: 5 | 1 gold; 4 silver; 0 bronze

Australia: 3 | 2 gold; 0 silver; 1 bronze

Four countries tied at 2 medals each

