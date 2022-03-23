The Robertson Family to Star in New Show, ‘Duck Family Treasure’

The Robertson family — who starred on the A&E reality show Duck Dynasty — are making their way back to television with a new show called Duck Family Treasure.

Premiering on streaming service Fox Nation in June, the 10-part show will follow brothers Jase and Jep Robertson as they hunt for buried treasure and rare artifacts. Their Uncle Si and history expert Murry Crowe will join them on their search.

The show will also feature appearances from the brothers’ wives, Missy and Jessica Robertson, and other members of the family.

Jase Robertson vaguely teased the new show prior to the announcement with a post on social media on Tuesday (March 22). The post features a photo of Jase on a treasure hunt with a fitting Bible verse in the caption.

“‘The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field…' Matthew 13:44,” he writes.

Jase often shares his passion for finding treasures on social media. His Instagram is full of photos of the interesting items he unearths with his metal detector. He teased the upcoming show in another post from December.

“So, maybe you’re not a fan of metal detecting, but you may be a fan of finding treasure. Getting mighty close to an official announcement. Stay tuned,” he notes alongside a photo of the show being filmed.

In addition to launching the new show, Jase has a podcast called Unashamed, which he hosts with his father, Phil Robertson. Si Robertson also has a YouTube podcast called Duck Call Room.

The Robertson family hails from Louisiana, and they first became known for their duck hunting business, Duck Commander, and their duck call of the same name.

Duck Dynasty premiered on March 21, 2012 and followed the lives of the large family at the time. The last episode aired on March 29, 2017. The show spurred other spin-offs, including Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty and Going Si-Ral.

