The Roseanne saga just keeps on keeping on. After ABC canceled Roseanne following Roseanne Barr ‘s racist tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, the actress returned to twitter for another apology. This time, Barr blamed Ambien for her offensive comment. In a since-deleted tweet , Barr excused her attack on Jarrett by claiming she was “ambien tweeting.”

Last time I checked, racism wasn’t a known side effect of taking a prescription sleep aid. I once saw someone wake up in the middle of the night and make chocolate pudding while on Ambien, but that’s far from, you know, comparing an African-American woman to a character from Planet of the Apes . But what do I know? Let’s check in with the pharmaceutical company behind the drug to get the facts straight.

Sanofi, the company that produces the sedative, took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to Barr’s tweet blaming the drug. As it turns out, racism is indeed not a side effect of the insomnia medication.

Who knew! So fear not, taking a drug for insomnia won’t force you to say racist things on Twitter, leading to the cancellation of your show and putting tons of people out of work . That racist behavior was there long before popping a sleeping pill.