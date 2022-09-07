WWE Bringing Royal Rumble Back to Texas in 2023

It is always a good time to be a wrestling fan in Texas.

As someone who was a kid during the Attitude Era of wrestling. I do have a lot of nostalgia for the WWE. Still don't like that it is not called the WWF and I will never stop talking about that. I don't keep up with it as much as I did back in the day, but I always am aware of what is going on with the Pay Per View events.

This is when the big things go down and if you're a fan in Texas, we have gotten several good ones over the past few years. You have to go all the way back to 2012 for the last time Texas did not receive a single Pay Per View event in the state. Good news folks, the streak will continue into 2023. The WWE announced this morning that the 2023 Royal Rumble will be happening in San Antonio at the Alamodome.

This will be fourth Royal Rumble held in San Antonio and the third in the Alamodome. The previous Alamodome events happened in 1997 and 2017. The other Royal Rumble was in 2007 at the AT&T Center where the San Antonio Spurs play. Looks like San Antonio should have gotten a Royal Rumble in 2027 judging by the history, but screw it 2023 it is going down.

Some may call me crazy for this, but I think the Royal Rumble is my favorite Pay Per View that WWE does. I just love the pops when the clock hits zero and people's favorite wrestler comes out. The event is scheduled for January 28, 2023 and tickets will go on sale to the general public on September 30th.

