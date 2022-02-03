Rudy Giuliani will allegedly appear on the upcoming season of The Masked Singer, and the former mayor of New York's reported on-set reveal apparently didn't go over well with some of the show's cast.

Deadline repors the controversial political figure was recently unmasked as one of the mystery singers during a taping of the hit Fox competition series.

Giuliani's apparent participation ruffled the feathers of some of the show's judges. It's reported that judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the set in protest shortly after Giuliani was unmasked.

Watch a preview for The Masked Singer Season 7, below — and then find out everything there is to know about the new season, including the controversy behind Giuliani's alleged appearance.

Who Is Rudy Giuliani on 'The Masked Singer'?

Keeping with the show's integrity, the masked characters' identities won't be revealed until the show airs. That said, we won't find out what costume Giuliani is in until March or even later, when his character is eventually unmasked in an episode.

Though the show is filmed in advance, live audience members are required to keep the masked characters' identities a secret until the show's airing.

Why Did Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong Walk Off 'The Masked Singer'?

According to reports, Thicke and Jeong left the judges' platform in protest when Giuliani was revealed as one of the masked singers.

It's reported that fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger stayed behind and "bantered" with Giuliani before Jeong and Thicke returned to the set.

Why Is Rudy Giuliani Controversial?



Giuliani was part of former president Donald Trump's legal team during his time in office.

On more than one occasion Giuliani erroneously claimed that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen from Trump. He vehemently defended Trump against allegations of racism and sexual assault, and also called Trump a "genius" after it was revealed the former president and reality star hadn't paid any federal income taxes for 20 years.

In 2020, Giuliani faced another scandal when he appeared in a scene in the mockumentary film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. In the controversial scene, which takes place in a hotel room, it appears as though Giuliani touches his genitals and un-tucks his shirt in front of a young "reporter" in an alleged sexual advance.

The "reporter" turned out to be actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat's 15-year-old daughter in the film.

What Are the Characters on 'The Masked Singer' Season 7?

The theme for Season 7 of The Masked Singer is “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly."

Promo footage for the season shows a lemur, frog prince, monster and astronaut, among other creatures.

When Does 'Masked Singer' Season 7 Air?

Season 7 of The Masked Singer Season 7 premieres March 9 on Fox.