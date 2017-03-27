Runners Carry Woman on Brink of Collapsing to Finish Line

You don't have to finish in first place to be a winner.

During Sunday's Philadelphia Love Run Half-Marathon , two men heading toward the finish line stopped to help a woman who appeared to be too exhausted to continue. It's a heartwarming moment that makes you realize the good in people.

The woman stops and the two men who were also competing in the race quickly come to her aid to guide her before her legs give out a few steps later. Another man then swoops in and picks up the woman, carrying her to the finish line.

It's sportsmanship at its most exemplary. It's unclear who the heroes who rescued her are. The identity of the woman is also unknown, as is her identity.

Check out the moment below.