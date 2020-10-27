S.I.C.K. Car Show and Trunk or Treat In Downtown WF This Saturday

This looks like the perfect event for fans of car shows and trick or treating. S.I.C.K. Ministries is hosting their 2nd annual Car Show and Trunk or Treat event this Saturday afternoon near downtown Wichita Falls.

Got a car you want to show off? No problem, the entry fee is just $15 and that includes a car show T-shirt. There will be classes for Classic, Modern, Work In Progress, Rat Rod, Hot Rod, Off Road, Motorcycles, and Low Riders.

SICK Ministries via Facebook

Want to bring something really unusual and you're not sure where your ride fits into the show, give them a call and they'll help you sort it out.

Just want to go down to scope out the cars or score some Halloween treats? Head down to the show Saturday afternoon. The show runs from noon to 4:00. The trunk or treat follows the show and they anticipate running out of candy by 5:00. They'll be in the parking lot at 7th and Austin. Show up hungry because there will be food trucks at the show.

The car show is presented by S.I.C.K. Ministries, an organization dedicated to rebuilding lives that have struggled with addiction, depression, suicide attempts, or just the day to day struggles of modern life.