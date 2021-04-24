Get our free mobile app

Today, Saturday, April 24, 2021, marks a major change in the use of our phones across parts of Texas and New Mexico. 10-digit dialing is now in effect for over 70 additional area codes in the United States. 10-digit dialing was originally put into use over 20 years ago in the largest metropolitan areas in the U.S., like Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston.

If you're not familiar with 10-digit dialing, it means that the area code has to to be dialed, along with the standard seven-digit phone number, to make all local calls. For example, if you're calling the KFYO Studios as a local call, you will now need to dial 806-770-5790.

Texas and New Mexico area codes making the conversion to 10-digit dialing include: 806 (Lubbock & Amarillo), 940 (Wichita Falls & Vernon), 915 (El Paso), 254 (Waco), and 575 (Eastern and Southern New Mexico).

There is a grace period through October 24, 2021 in which seven-digit dialing will still be permitted, but after October 24th, seven-digit phone calls will be rejected.

The conversion to 10-digit dialing in the aforementioned area codes is because of next year's creation of 988 as a nationwide dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. 988 joins the other nationwide dialing code already in effect in the U.S., which includes: 911, 211, 311, 411, 711 and 811.

The "988" number will officially go into use nationwide on July 16, 2022. In the interim, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

COMPLETE U.S. LIST OF AREA CODES MOVING TO 10-DIGIT DIALING, EFFECTIVE APRIL 24, 2021

Alaska 907

Alabama 251

Arkansas 501

Arizona 480, 520, 928

California 209, 530, 562, 626, 650, 707, 925, 949, 951

Colorado 719, 970

Delaware 302

Florida 321 (Brevard County only), 352, 561, 941

Georgia 478, 912

Guam 671

Hawaii 808

Illinois 309, 618, 708

Indiana 219, 574

Iowa 319, 515

Kansas 620, 785

Kentucky 859

Louisiana 337, 504

Michigan 616, 810, 906, 989

Minnesota 218, 952

Mississippi 662

Missouri 314, 417, 660, 816

Montana 406

Nevada 775

New Hampshire 603

New Jersey 856, 908

New Mexico 505, 575

New York 516, 607, 716, 845, 914

North Carolina 910

Ohio 440, 513

South Dakota 605

Tennessee 731, 865

Texas 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915, 940

Vermont 802

Virginia 276, 804

Washington 509

Wisconsin 262, 414, 608, 920

Get our free mobile app