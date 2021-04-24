Saturday Marks the Start of 10-Digit Dialing in Lubbock, Amarillo, El Paso, Wichita Falls and Eastern New Mexico
Today, Saturday, April 24, 2021, marks a major change in the use of our phones across parts of Texas and New Mexico. 10-digit dialing is now in effect for over 70 additional area codes in the United States. 10-digit dialing was originally put into use over 20 years ago in the largest metropolitan areas in the U.S., like Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston.
If you're not familiar with 10-digit dialing, it means that the area code has to to be dialed, along with the standard seven-digit phone number, to make all local calls. For example, if you're calling the KFYO Studios as a local call, you will now need to dial 806-770-5790.
Texas and New Mexico area codes making the conversion to 10-digit dialing include: 806 (Lubbock & Amarillo), 940 (Wichita Falls & Vernon), 915 (El Paso), 254 (Waco), and 575 (Eastern and Southern New Mexico).
There is a grace period through October 24, 2021 in which seven-digit dialing will still be permitted, but after October 24th, seven-digit phone calls will be rejected.
The conversion to 10-digit dialing in the aforementioned area codes is because of next year's creation of 988 as a nationwide dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. 988 joins the other nationwide dialing code already in effect in the U.S., which includes: 911, 211, 311, 411, 711 and 811.
The "988" number will officially go into use nationwide on July 16, 2022. In the interim, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).
COMPLETE U.S. LIST OF AREA CODES MOVING TO 10-DIGIT DIALING, EFFECTIVE APRIL 24, 2021
Alaska 907
Alabama 251
Arkansas 501
Arizona 480, 520, 928
California 209, 530, 562, 626, 650, 707, 925, 949, 951
Colorado 719, 970
Delaware 302
Florida 321 (Brevard County only), 352, 561, 941
Georgia 478, 912
Guam 671
Hawaii 808
Illinois 309, 618, 708
Indiana 219, 574
Iowa 319, 515
Kansas 620, 785
Kentucky 859
Louisiana 337, 504
Michigan 616, 810, 906, 989
Minnesota 218, 952
Mississippi 662
Missouri 314, 417, 660, 816
Montana 406
Nevada 775
New Hampshire 603
New Jersey 856, 908
New Mexico 505, 575
New York 516, 607, 716, 845, 914
North Carolina 910
Ohio 440, 513
South Dakota 605
Tennessee 731, 865
Texas 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915, 940
Vermont 802
Virginia 276, 804
Washington 509
Wisconsin 262, 414, 608, 920
WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world