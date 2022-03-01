Save a Bunch of Money on Concerts with Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion Lawn Pass
You can take in a whole bunch of concerts for a little bit of money this year at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion.
With temperatures starting to warm up and bands starting to resume their pre-pandemic touring routines, I’m getting the itch to head out and catch a few shows.
And if you’re someone like me who likes many different styles of music and loves going to concerts, you should definitely consider Live Nation’s Lawn Pass.
For just $199, you get a personalized pass that gets you on the lawn for the entire 2022 season. You’ll also get easy entry with a Fast Lane entry at every concert and the pass even includes General Admission parking.
I don’t know about you, but I would feel like I got more than my money’s worth if I only made it out to a handful of shows.
There are some shows that are excluded from the Lawn Pass. As of this posting, only Cody Johnson (March 12) and Snoop Dogg (April 9) are excluded.
Dos Equis Pavilion 2022 Lawn Pass Events
Sat. May 7 – Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town: The Bandwagon Tour
Sat. May 14 – Dave Matthews Band
Sat. May 28 – Cody Jinks
Sun. May 29 – BFD featuring Papa Roach
Sat. Jun 11 – Camp Nowhere 2022
Sun. Jun 19 – Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live
Fri. Jun 24 – Chicago and Brian Wilson
Sat. Jun 25 – Kid Rock w/Foreigner
Tue. Jun 28 – Halsey
Fri. Jul 15 – Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire
Sat. Jul 16 – Brandi Carlile
Wed. Jul 20 – Train
Sat. Jul 23 – Styx and REO Speedwagon w/Loverboy
Fri. Aug 19 – Jason Aldean
Fri. Aug 26 – One Republic
Sun. Aug 28 – Jack Johnson
Tue. Oct 18 – The Black Keys
The Lawn Pass goes on sale on March 2 at Noon Central Time and is only available in limited quantities. Get your pass here.