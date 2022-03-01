Save a Bunch of Money on Concerts with Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion Lawn Pass

You can take in a whole bunch of concerts for a little bit of money this year at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion.

With temperatures starting to warm up and bands starting to resume their pre-pandemic touring routines, I’m getting the itch to head out and catch a few shows.

And if you’re someone like me who likes many different styles of music and loves going to concerts, you should definitely consider Live Nation’s Lawn Pass.

For just $199, you get a personalized pass that gets you on the lawn for the entire 2022 season. You’ll also get easy entry with a Fast Lane entry at every concert and the pass even includes General Admission parking.

I don’t know about you, but I would feel like I got more than my money’s worth if I only made it out to a handful of shows.

There are some shows that are excluded from the Lawn Pass. As of this posting, only Cody Johnson (March 12) and Snoop Dogg (April 9) are excluded.

Dos Equis Pavilion 2022 Lawn Pass Events

Sat. May 7 – Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town: The Bandwagon Tour

Sat. May 14 – Dave Matthews Band

Sat. May 28 – Cody Jinks

Sun. May 29 – BFD featuring Papa Roach

Sat. Jun 11 – Camp Nowhere 2022

Sun. Jun 19 – Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live

Fri. Jun 24 – Chicago and Brian Wilson

Sat. Jun 25 – Kid Rock w/Foreigner

Tue. Jun 28 – Halsey

Fri. Jul 15 – Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire

Sat. Jul 16 – Brandi Carlile

Wed. Jul 20 – Train

Sat. Jul 23 – Styx and REO Speedwagon w/Loverboy

Fri. Aug 19 – Jason Aldean

Fri. Aug 26 – One Republic

Sun. Aug 28 – Jack Johnson

Tue. Oct 18 – The Black Keys

The Lawn Pass goes on sale on March 2 at Noon Central Time and is only available in limited quantities. Get your pass here.

