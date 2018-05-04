School District Superintendent Busted for Defecating on Football Field

It's another one of those stories you just cannot make up.

Coaches and students had been puzzled (and I'm sure grossed out) to discover human feces on the football field at Holmdel High School in New Jersey just about every morning for several weeks. Who could be doing this? And why?

School officials and police decided to set up a sting operation and catch the #2 culprit in action. And catch him, they did. But perhaps even more shocking than the fact that someone would actually do such a thing is who they caught: the school district superintendent himself!

The New York Daily News reports that at around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, police caught 42-year-old Thomas Tramaglini, the Holmdel District Superintendent, doing the dirty deed on the field before taking a run on the high school track. The motive for his persistent criminal pooping is not yet known. Tramaglini, who earns $150,000 per year as superintendent, was granted a paid leave of absence until the case is finally adjudicated. He is charged with public lewdness, littering and defecating in public and is due in court next week.