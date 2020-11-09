Science Saturday Talks Turkey at River Bend Nature Center

This weekend's River Bend Nature Center Science Saturday is all about turkeys.

Science Saturdays at River Bend are always fun and this Saturday the topic is turkeys. Sure, we're all familiar with the huge platter of tasty turkey as the centerpiece of our Thanksgiving celebrations, but what do you know about the bird itself?

Find out between 1:30 and 2:30 this Saturday afternoon at River Bend Nature Center. While you're talking turkey with the River Bend staff your child will learn the differences between domesticated and wild turkeys, how to construct a wild bird feeder, you'll take a tough turkey trivia challenge, even construct a turkey timeline.

River Bend Nature Center via Facebook

During this weekend's Science Saturday you'll also create a turkey and learn how to make a thaumatrope.

What's a thaumatrope? I'm glad you asked. It's a 19th century toy that could be the very beginnings of animated pictures.

Leave it to the fun folks at River Bend Nature Center to figure out how to combine turkeys and thaumatropes in one Science Saturday event.

Children from Kindergarten through 8th grade are welcome at Science Saturday sessions, the price is included with general admission and is free for RBNC members.

General admission to River Bend Nature Center is $6, Children/Seniors/Military/Students get in for $5, and Children 1 and Under and RBNC members are free.

Talking Turkeys is this Saturday from 1:30 to 2:30 at River Bend Nature Center, 2200 3rd Street, just outside Lucy Park in Wichita Falls.

If you go, be sure to mask up and practice social distancing as much as possible.