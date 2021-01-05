Science Saturdays Are Back at River Bend Nature Center

Science Saturdays are back for 2021 at River Bend Nature Center and this Saturday it's all about ponds.

Science Saturdays are for kids from Kindergarten to 8th grade and this Saturday they'll learn about the different layers in a pond, discover the flora and fauna of a pond, learn the unique chemistry of H2O, explore the water cycle and even create rubbings and fish prints.

River Bend Nature Center via Facebook

Explore A Pond Ecosystem is this Saturday (01.09.2021) from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at River Bend Nature Center 2200 3rd Street, just off the Sunset Drive entrance to Lucy Park in Wichita Falls.

Science Saturday presentations are included in your $6 General Admission tickets, and they're free to River Bend Nature Center members.