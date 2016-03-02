Astronaut Scott Kelly Back on Earth After Year in Space

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly's 340 days in space have come to an end.

Kelly and two others touched down in Kazakhstan around 11:30 p.m. E.T Tuesday night.

NASA released a statement about Kelly's accomplishment:

Scott Kelly’s one-year mission aboard the International Space Station has helped to advance deep space exploration and America’s Journey to Mars. Scott has become the first American astronaut to spend a year in space, and in so doing, helped us take one giant leap toward putting boots on Mars.”

Kelly has now spent a total of 520 days in space and captured some extremely astonishing images in the process over the last year while he lives aboard the space station (a fellow crew member also passed on some really important info )

Kelly will undergo a series of medical tests to check his health, which will be compared to his twin brother, Mark, who's also an astronaut.

As for what was accomplished during Kelly's recent voyage, NASA says, "the station crew conducted almost 400 investigations to advance NASA’s mission and benefit all of humanity" with Kelly saying the work done in space will one day help send people to Mars .

Kelly, who now has four space missions under his belt, says he would love to go back, if given the opportunity. "I would always consider flying in space again, without a question,” he said.