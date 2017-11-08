Screams Of “Help!” Draw 911 Call, but Parrot Is the Screamer

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — A deliveryman in Oregon who heard a woman's screams for help had his wife call 911, but when a deputy showed up it turned out the screamer was a parrot, not a woman.

While driving his route, an unnamed UPS driver heard what he thought was a person in serious distress around 7:45 p.m. He called his wife who then called the police.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that when Clackamas County Sheriff's Deputy Hayden Sanders showed up, all he found was Diego the Parrot.

The green-and-yellow bird was in good health and no humans were involved.