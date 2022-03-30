Self-Defense Trainer Shows How Chris Rock Should Have Handled Slap Attempt From Will Smith

Everyone is talking about the video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. However, there are some people wondering what the comedian should have done when Smith walked up to him that night.

On Tuesday (March 29), self-defense trainer Dale Brown, of the popular Instagram account @detroit_d.u.s.t, shared a video of how Rock should have handled Smith's slap at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 27). Decked out in his tactical gear, Brown demonstrated two ways to sidestep "the Slap."

Interestingly, Brown hinted that anyone could avoid a slap altogether by not talking about a person's wife. If you recall, Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was rocking a shaved haircut. Jada, who suffers from alopecia, didn’t find the joke funny, which sparked the onstage assault by Will Smith.

"I'm going to share with you how you can prevent yourself from being slapped in the mouth when you say something about someone's wife you shouldn't have said in the first place," Brown began in the instructional clip.

Brown then demonstrated that if a man comes towards you instead of laughing, simply move to the left "and if you have to, block." In another move, Brown showed how to handle a slap if the person is rushing to smack you in the face.

"Now, if he's moving too fast, then you're gonna have to improvise," he stated. "Which means [duck and move] to the side and then you come up...and from here, you simply push the elbows away."

Brown suggested that the person can deescalate the situation by apologizing after dodging the slap attempt. "'Hey, sorry about what I said about your wife, I apologize,'" he said before demonstrating his push-away move to avoid further contact.

At the end of every tactical exercise, Brown ends with this statement: "These are intelligent options, which will increase your survivability."

For those who may not know Dale Brown, he's the founder of Detroit Urban Survival Training (aka D.U.S.T.) and has been a safety consultant for over two decades. He is the real deal and he insists that his survival tactics do work.

His newfound fame on social media comes after his collaborative IG videos with comedians who poke fun at his security moves.

"I take mocking as fun because if you're out here out in the streets people are going to mock you anyway," he told Detroit's FOX2 News.

While some people find his tactical moves funny, Brown insists they are real. He invites anyone to his Detroit-based school to see for themselves.

"When they see all that they are amazed, they say, 'At first I thought it was a parody, but it's actually serious, it's fun, it's positive,'" he said.

As for Brown's tactics possibly helping Chris Rock avoid Will Smith's slap, much like what Diddy observed afterward, the actor-comedian took it on the chin very well. And like a true professional, Rock kept the show moving and handed out an Oscar trophy to his friend Questlove who won Best Documentary for Summer of Soul.

Check out more of Dale Brown's security moves below.