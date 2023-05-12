Self Driving Rideshare Cars Coming to Texas This Summer

Texas is moving a little closer to the future and I am not sure if I am ready for it yet.

What Does Driverless Rideshare Look Like?

Sort of reminds of the cars on the Jurrasic Park tour, however those were on a track and these will just be cruising down the highway. I don't have a problem with autopilot in vehicles, however we have seen that they fail from time to time. They tell the drivers to be aware they may have to take control of the vehicle in an emergency situation. Well, what the hell do you do in this thing if you're in the back seat?

Introducing Cruise to Texas

First of all, this company is already launched in Texas (had no idea). You can get a ride in Austin in one of these vehicles, which is just a Chevy Bolt with a ton of cameras on it. You use it just like any other rideshare app, just without the awkward small talk at red lights. Cruise currently operates in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Austin. Their next plan is more cities right here in Texas.

Houston and Dallas Will Be Getting Cruise

Just announced this week that this summer Houston and Dallas will be getting this new service. "Next week we will begin supervised driving (with a safety driver behind the wheel) in Houston as we finetune our generalizable AI technology to understand the nuances and unique elements of the city, with Dallas to follow shortly after," wrote Cruise representative Tiffany Testo in a Wednesday statement. "We will be driverless in both cities soon at which point we will open up to the public for rides."

Interested potential riders can sign up for Cruise's local waitlist and will be informed when the service begins offering in-town rides. I don't think I will be first on the list to try this out. I will let it run for a couple of years and once they run safely for awhile, I'll give it a go.

