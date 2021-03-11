Seymour Hwy Winn-Dixie Becoming Locke Supply Company Location

The old Winn-Dixie store at the corner of Seymour Highway and Loop 11 has been sitting vacant for a long time, but things are changing.

According to a story on Texoma's Homepage the old supermarket building is being remodeled by Locke Supply Company.

Oklahoma City based Locke Supply Company is a distributor of plumbing, electrical, and HVAC components and is 100% employee owned. They recently announced expansions into the Mesquite area and it now appears they'll be moving into Wichita Falls as well.

The process of remodeling the former Winn-Dixie grocery store will take some time, but the company hopes to be moved in by sometime in May of this year.

The Locke Supply Company Facebook page already has a posting to recruit new employees.

In addition to providing full time jobs in Wichita Falls, having another active business in this location can only be a boost to the other retailers in the area.