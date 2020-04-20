She’s Hiding and Doesn’t Really Understand What She’s Doing

School is challenging when you're little. Everything is different. You have to learn something new almost every day. Then, just when you're starting to get the hang of it this coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic comes along and you find yourself learning how to do things all over again.

This young lady in Australia sums it up pretty much by saying that one of her favorite things to do while home schooling is hiding and she really doesn't know what she's doing.

Come to think of it, Harriet, that's pretty much what's happening with all of us whether we're in school or not.

Stay safe, stay home if you can, stay Falls Strong.