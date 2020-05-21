Shooting At Corpus Christi Naval Station

An early morning shooting took place at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi. One serviceman who was injured be will be fine, and is expected to leave the hospital today.

Very little information had been released to the public late Thursday morning, but a defense official who did not want to be identified said a Navy Police Officer was shot, and that his bullet proof vest stopped the bullet.

“The person who was shot is fine,” the official said.

The shooting took place around 6:15 a.m. this morning and the shooter was taken down, but officials have not said whether or not he was killed.

All gates to the Naval Air Station have been closed, and first responders are currently on the scene. Law enforcement and Navy officials are also on the scene and trying to figure out exactly what happened.

Thank goodness no one was seriously injured in this incident and the shooter was stopped.