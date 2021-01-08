Here Are Predictions from ‘The Simpsons’ That May Point to 2021

Once again the folks behind America's favorite four-fingered yellow family seem to be predicting the future. In the latest Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episode from 2020, Homer sleeps through the election, and questions how bad can it be, only to flash forward to January 20, 2021, Inauguration Day, sitting on his roof while robots roam Springfield and rubble burns. Eerie and maybe not too far off after the recent chaos at the Capitol.

Homer, as noted in the Youtube video below, is shown sitting on his roof, armed with a rifle, and has donned body armor. It's a stretch of the imagination, but with this cartoon being drawn earlier in 2020, how crazy is it that the creators of The Simpsons would have once again not been too far off.

The same episode shows the electoral map of the last US Election from the show, and it was pretty close to the real thing but did miss key states like Arizona, Georgia and Ohio.

That's not all, check out this portion of the show from 1996 entitled "The Day The Violence Died". It shows a raid, albeit in paper bill form on the US Capitol. If you watch the whole clip you'll note it's more about amendments running wild in Congress, but still somewhat eerie. None of the amendments running to the Capitol however had a buffalo fur on their head, but there were a few hat-wearing amendments.

It's crazy to think of how much The Simpsons creators have drawn over the years, and how at times it's really uncanny how close they come to 'predicting' the future. Personally, I just think they are pretty good at forecasting where some things are going, and at other times the writers were thinking off the wall and somethings stuck later in the future.

So what do you think, does the show somewhat predict the future?