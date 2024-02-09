North Texas Animals Predict Super Bowl 58 Winners, Who Do They Got?

Well it's that time of the year where everyone is trying to figure out who is going to win the Super Bowl. Why not let the animals decide?

Every year these videos pop up, so I thought why not put them all in one place for you. Basically zoos across the country take an animals favorite food and put the two Super Bowl team's logo on both pieces of food. Whichever one the animal picks, that team should win? Not really, but it's all in good fun.

Dallas Zoo Predicts San Francisco

This one is super messed up because this animal called a bongo is actually named Taylor Swift and she picked the 49ers to win. I think real life Taylor Swift and this bongo now have some bad blood...ok that joke was lame. Onto the next one.

Fort Worth Zoo ALSO Predicts 49ers

Oh crap, both North Texas zoos have the 49ers winning. Fort Worth used a lion cub and I don't think this cub and the bongo from before would get along if they were in the same habitat. Sadly, all the other zoos in Texas haven't posted any videos. Hey San Antonio, Austin, and Houston. Get to work! I want to see adorable animal videos on a Friday and you have to feed them anyway.

49ers a Safe Bet?

I know it sounds crazy to go against Patrick Mahomes, but a man that has predicted the Super Bowl for 16 straight years has ALWAYS got it wrong. He says the Chiefs will win on Sunday and if history repeats itself, that means the 49ers will actually win, you can read his story here.

