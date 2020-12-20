Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Without as much fanfare as previous seasons, on Sunday afternoon, the postseason bowl bids were announced for NCAA FBS teams.

The Big 12 Conference will have six of their 10 teams playing in bowl games, after completing a 10-game regular season.

The Big 12 is being led by Oklahoma who earned a spot in one of the College Football Playoff's New Year's Six Bowls. Oklahoma won the Big 12 Conference Championship on Saturday, and they will play against Florida in Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on December 30.

Despite losing in the Big 12 Championship Game, Iowa State also earned a spot in a New Year's Six Bowl. The Cyclones will play against Oregon in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on Jan. 2, 2021.

The Big 12 Conference office notes, "No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 10 Iowa State will play in CFP New Year’s Six Bowls to give the Big 12 two teams in the postseason structure for the fifth season in its seven years. The Conference is sending at least 60 percent of its teams to bowl games for the 12th consecutive season and has placed at least six teams in the postseason for 23 straight years."

The rest of the Big 12's bowl games:

TCU vs Arkansas - Mercari Texas Bowl, Dec. 31, 2020

West Virginia vs Tennessee - Autozone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31, 2020

Texas vs Colorado - Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29, 2020

Oklahoma State vs Miami - Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 29, 2020

The College Football Playoff National Semifinal games will be:

1. Alabama vs 4. Notre Dame - Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, 4pm, Jan. 1, 2021

2. Clemson vs 3. Ohio State - Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, 7:45pm, Jan. 1, 2021

Final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

----------

5. Texas A&M

6. Oklahoma

7. Florida

8. Cincinnati

9. Georgia

10. Iowa State